After 3-month suspension, Moga ADC reinstated in land acquisition case

After 3-month suspension, Moga ADC reinstated in land acquisition case

The reinstatement comes with the condition that the ongoing inquiry into her alleged role in a land acquisition controversy will continue

Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 03:02 PM Feb 20, 2026 IST
Moga Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Charumita.
After over three months of suspension, Moga Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Charumita has been officially reinstated to her duties by Punjab Chief Secretary KAP Sinha.

The reinstatement comes with the condition that the ongoing inquiry into her alleged role in a land acquisition controversy will continue.

Charumita was placed under suspension on November 6, 2023, in a case involving a complex "double compensation" dispute regarding land acquired for the National Highway-703 project (Dharamkot-Shahkot stretch).

The controversy erupted when landowners approached the High Court seeking higher compensation. This prompted an investigation that revealed the land had likely already been government property since 1963.

Charumita has consistently denied wrongdoing, maintaining that she did not approve the "Change of Land Use" (CLU) and that the compensation funds remained in a government account and were never actually released to private persons.

The 2014-batch PCS officer was sidelined after an inquiry flagged irregularities concerning a Rs 3.7-crore award for land on National Highway-703. Investigators alleged the land had already been state property since 1963, yet was treated as a fresh acquisition.

Charumita has defended her actions throughout the process, asserting that no financial loss was incurred by the state as the disputed funds were never disbursed.

