After 48 years, Language Department finally publishes Urdu book

Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, February 3

Urdu classes were started by the state Language Department in 1975. Since then, the department has been holding classes free of cost, but ironically, never had an Urdu teaching book of its own.

Fortyeight years down the line, it’s for the first time that the department has published its own teaching book titled ‘Urdu Aamoz’.

The book’s introductory page reads ‘Punjabi madhyam rahi Urdu sikhan di mudli pustak’ (A preliminary book for learning Udru via Punjabi medium).

The Assistant Director, Language Department, Ashraf Mehmood Nandan, and the HoD, Urdu Department, Punjabi University, Dr Rehman Akhter, have edited the book. The book has 267 pages and costs Rs 89. As many as 2,000 copies of the book have been printed by the department this year.

Even department officials accepted that the book should have come years back. They (officials) said due to heavy shortage of Urdu staff the department took years to finally publish its own book. Until now, books by a private publisher were being recommended to students from lessons were taught to them.

There is a craze amongst youth and even senior citizens to learn the language. “Every year 300 to 400 students enrol with the department to learn the language.

Many of them are pursuing higher education and even doing PhDs after learning basics of Urdu from the department,” said Ashraf Mehmood Nandan, Assistant Director, Language Department. He said, “The book will be helpful and beneficial for those, who want to learn Urdu language.”

Veerpal Kaur, Director, Language Department, said, it was felt that the department should publish its own book, So, this step was taken.

Also, shockingly, since last one-year, Urdu classes are not being held in Jalandhar because of a non-availability of a teacher.

It has probably happened for the first time.

Talking about the present situation the Director said, “We are looking for a teacher and classes will start soon in Jalandhar.”