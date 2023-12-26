After 5 days, no arrest in 7 Gidderbaha theft cases

Tribune News Service

Gidderbaha, December 25

Five days after six thefts occurred in Gidderbaha town and one in neighbouring Husnar village on December 20, the police are yet to trace the thieves. After the markets were shut for five hours on that day in protest, the police had assured that the thieves would be arrested within five days.

Gidderbaha MLA and PPCC chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring had called up the DGP and SSP and sought their personal intervention in the case.

As per the CCTV footages, the thieves had come in a car and committed thefts after breaking open the locks of shops.

Meanwhile, some more thefts have occurred in the town and the police today claimed that two thieves have been nabbed. Gidderbaha DSP Jasbir Singh said, “We have arrested two suspects involved in thefts which occurred on December 22 and recovered some stolen items from them as well. The SSP has formed teams to nab the thieves. We appeal to the public to cooperate with us and arrange watchmen in their areas.”

About the seven thefts that occurred on Wednesday, the DSP said, “We will soon arrest the thieves involved in all those thefts.”