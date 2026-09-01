DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / After 5-year break, Amritsar hockey Academy back to groom border talent

After 5-year break, Amritsar hockey Academy back to groom border talent

The academy, which has produced four internationals and two junior internationals, continues to nurture hockey talent from Punjab’s border districts

article_Author
Neeraj Bagga
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:59 AM Sep 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Veteran hockey player and olympian Balwinder Singh Shammi(2nd to left) interacts with players of Maharaja Ranjit Singh Hockey Academy in Amritsar.
Advertisement

After remaining shut for nearly five years following the Covid-19 pandemic, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Hockey Academy in Amritsar has resumed operations, reopening its residential programme and inducting 60 young players from across Punjab. The academy, which has produced four internationals and two junior internationals, continues to nurture hockey talent from Punjab’s border districts.

Advertisement

Established in 2005, the academy was the brainchild of former hockey Olympian Balwinder Singh Shammi, who harnessed the talent in border areas of Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur and roped in philanthropists to financially support the endeavour to make it a success.

Advertisement

Among the academy’s notable alumni are Ramandeep Singh, who represented India at the 2016 Rio Olympics and received the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Award in 2024; Arjuna Awardee Shamsher Singh, who played in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2024 Paris Olympics; Arjuna Awardee Dilpreet Singh, a member of India’s squad at the Tokyo Olympics; and Araijeet Singh Hundal, who was part of India’s gold medal-winning teams at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy, the 2023 Junior Asia Cup in Salalah and the 2024 Junior Asia Cup in Muscat.

Advertisement

The academy’s other distinguished players include Lovedeep Singh and Gurjant Singh, who represented India in the 2009 Junior Asia Cup in Myanmar.

Shammi, who served as chairman of the Punjab women’s hockey team selection committee in 2025 and was a member of the Hockey India selection committee in 2023, personally visited schools in remote border areas to encourage youngsters to attend trials. His efforts drew nearly 400 aspiring players from across Punjab. Following a three-stage selection process, 60 players were shortlisted.

Advertisement

He said the academy adopted the same scouting model that it had followed before the pandemic to ensure maximum participation. “It was an onerous task to revive the network that had remained inactive for five years,” Shammi said.

He secured approval for the residential training programme from Director Sports Punjab Harpreet Singh Sudan and Assistant Director Sports Gurjant Singh, a former Olympian and Arjuna Awardee. Under the “Catch Them Young” policy, the selected 60 players are staying at the academy’s hostel at Guru Nanak Wara near Khalsa College.

To ensure free education for the trainees, Shammi revived ties with the Amritsar-based Spring Dale Educational Society, headed by Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, who also serves as president of the academy.

Despite the academy’s success, Shammi expressed concern over the lack of an operational astro-turf facility in Amritsar.

A member of India’s teams at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, the 1986 World Cup in London and the 1990 World Cup in Lahore, Shammi said the absence of synthetic turf was affecting the development of young players.”There is a vast difference in the speed and movement of the ball on grass and astro-turf. Without sufficient exposure to synthetic surfaces, players cannot develop essential skills such as ball control, clean striking and shooting accuracy needed for competition at the highest level,” he said.

Shammi, who also represented India at the 1986 Asian Games and the Asia Cups in Dhaka and Delhi, regularly visits training sessions to mentor young players. Employed with the Railways, he has arranged training facilities at Khalsa College and ensured free education for academy players studying in Classes XI and XII at Khalsa College Senior Secondary School.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts