After 5-year break, Amritsar hockey Academy back to groom border talent

After remaining shut for nearly five years following the Covid-19 pandemic, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Hockey Academy in Amritsar has resumed operations, reopening its residential programme and inducting 60 young players from across Punjab. The academy, which has produced four internationals and two junior internationals, continues to nurture hockey talent from Punjab’s border districts.

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Established in 2005, the academy was the brainchild of former hockey Olympian Balwinder Singh Shammi, who harnessed the talent in border areas of Amritsar, Tarn Taran and Gurdaspur and roped in philanthropists to financially support the endeavour to make it a success.

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Among the academy’s notable alumni are Ramandeep Singh, who represented India at the 2016 Rio Olympics and received the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Award in 2024; Arjuna Awardee Shamsher Singh, who played in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2024 Paris Olympics; Arjuna Awardee Dilpreet Singh, a member of India’s squad at the Tokyo Olympics; and Araijeet Singh Hundal, who was part of India’s gold medal-winning teams at the 2024 Asian Champions Trophy, the 2023 Junior Asia Cup in Salalah and the 2024 Junior Asia Cup in Muscat.

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The academy’s other distinguished players include Lovedeep Singh and Gurjant Singh, who represented India in the 2009 Junior Asia Cup in Myanmar.

Shammi, who served as chairman of the Punjab women’s hockey team selection committee in 2025 and was a member of the Hockey India selection committee in 2023, personally visited schools in remote border areas to encourage youngsters to attend trials. His efforts drew nearly 400 aspiring players from across Punjab. Following a three-stage selection process, 60 players were shortlisted.

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He said the academy adopted the same scouting model that it had followed before the pandemic to ensure maximum participation. “It was an onerous task to revive the network that had remained inactive for five years,” Shammi said.

He secured approval for the residential training programme from Director Sports Punjab Harpreet Singh Sudan and Assistant Director Sports Gurjant Singh, a former Olympian and Arjuna Awardee. Under the “Catch Them Young” policy, the selected 60 players are staying at the academy’s hostel at Guru Nanak Wara near Khalsa College.

To ensure free education for the trainees, Shammi revived ties with the Amritsar-based Spring Dale Educational Society, headed by Sahiljit Singh Sandhu, who also serves as president of the academy.

Despite the academy’s success, Shammi expressed concern over the lack of an operational astro-turf facility in Amritsar.

A member of India’s teams at the 1988 Seoul Olympics, the 1986 World Cup in London and the 1990 World Cup in Lahore, Shammi said the absence of synthetic turf was affecting the development of young players.”There is a vast difference in the speed and movement of the ball on grass and astro-turf. Without sufficient exposure to synthetic surfaces, players cannot develop essential skills such as ball control, clean striking and shooting accuracy needed for competition at the highest level,” he said.

Shammi, who also represented India at the 1986 Asian Games and the Asia Cups in Dhaka and Delhi, regularly visits training sessions to mentor young players. Employed with the Railways, he has arranged training facilities at Khalsa College and ensured free education for academy players studying in Classes XI and XII at Khalsa College Senior Secondary School.