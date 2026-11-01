After AAP, Cong likely to declare Punjab candidates early

Close on the heels of AAP announcing its first list of 40 candidates, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, at a meeting with senior Punjab Congress leaders in Delhi on Saturday, decided to announce their candidates early.

The leaders who met at the party headquarters to discuss preparations for the November 4 “Insaaf Rally” in Sangrur and the party’s political strategy ahead of the 2027 Assembly poll reached a consensus that an early announcement would enable candidates to shape their campaigns.

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Discussions were held on nearly 50 seats, but no names were finalised. Another meeting of Punjab Congress leaders has been fixed on November 2 in Delhi.

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Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, Punjab affairs in-charge Sachin Pilot, Pradesh Congress Committee chief Pargat Singh, former state head Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Vijay Inder Singla and Sangat Singh Gilzian, among others, were present.

Sources said the discussions focused on the proposed rally, which is expected to be attended by Rahul and addressed by senior Congress leaders, as well as the party’s preparations to take on the AAP government.

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All leaders have been asked to build a narrative against the AAP government and speak on issues such as law and order, the drug menace and gangsters.

Kharge said Punjab was looking for a decisive political change and accused the AAP government of betraying the people’s trust through unfulfilled promises and poor governance.

“Punjab is yearning for a decisive change and a transformative new beginning. AAP has betrayed the trust of the people, with its tall promises giving way to failed governance, corruption, drug menace, growing insecurity and shattered aspirations. The Congress will leave no stone unturned in restoring Punjab’s pride and glory, securing its future and ushering in an era of peace, prosperity and progress,” he said.

Venugopal said the meeting focused on the Congress’ election strategy for the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections. He accused the AAP government of presiding over a breakdown of law and order, a growing drug menace and corruption, while leaving the state’s youth and marginalised sections without hope.

“We, the Congress, have always governed Punjab with expertise, composure and honesty. We are confident that Punjabis will recognise this and give us a clear majority in the coming elections, rejecting both AAP and the anti-Punjab BJP in 2027,” Venugopal said.

The meeting follows a series of organisational discussions held by Venugopal with Punjab Congress leaders at the party headquarters in Chandigarh a few days ago. Pilot, Pargat, Warring, Bajwa and Channi, besides MPs, MLAs and District Congress Committee presidents, had attended those meetings.

Venugopal had stressed the need for discipline and unity in the state unit, making it clear that indiscipline and internal sabotage won’t be tolerated, irrespective of a leader’s stature.

He had also conveyed that the Congress would contest the 2027 Punjab Assembly elections under collective leadership and that no individual would be allowed to run a separate campaign.