After releasing the picture of Amritpal Singh, a Punjab-resident who died in February, 2025, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has identified another Punjab resident, Gurpreet Singh, as a wanted accused in an alleged transnational organised crime case.

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According to the FBI, Gurpreet is wanted for his alleged involvement in a transnational criminal organisation accused of racketeering conspiracy to deal in firearms without a license, conspiracy to distribute and possess controlled substances with intent to distribute, and distribution of controlled substances.

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The FBI alleged that the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria organised crime group, originated in Punjab and operated in the Central District of California and elsewhere.

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A federal arrest warrant was issued against Singh on June 25 by the United States District Court, Central District of California, Los Angeles, after he was charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and distribution of controlled substances.

Two days ago, the FBI had also released the photograph of Amritpal as a wanted accused. However, his family maintained that he had returned from Canada, settled in Mowai village in Jalandhar district and died in a road accident while returning from his farm on February 19, 2025.

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In June, jailed Punjab gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria were among 37 defendants named in a US-led crackdown on transnational organised crime networks. The operation was named Hard Ball.