After change of guard, drive against drug peddlers picks up

Anirudh Gupta

Ferozepur, March 13

With the change of guard at the helm in the state, winds of change on ground are already apparent. Ostensibly perturbed due to unabated abuse of drugs in the village, notwithstanding umpteen assurances by previous governments in the state, the AAP supporters belonging to Karmuwala village in the Ferozepur (Rural) Assembly segment on Saturday made an open announcement warning drug peddlers to refrain from their nefarious activities or else face the music.

In an audio of the announcement which went viral, the “granthi” of the village gurdwara was heard addressing the villagers, claiming whosoever is found involved in drug peddling or consumption of drugs will be immediately handed over to the police. The warning was issued by the “granthi” reportedly on the behalf of AAP workers Jassa Singh, Lakhwinder Singh, Harjinder Singh, Sarabjit Singh and others, who bolstered by their party’s success in polls have started taking the cudgels in their hands.

Earlier, several incidents of sale of drugs had been reported in rural areas in this border district drawing immense criticism from the local populace. Last year, ahead of the elections season, as things were warning up, a video had gone viral in which a person identified as Paster had alleged open sale of “chitta” (drugs) in the village. In his video, he had exhorted the then CM Charanjit Singh Channi, besides the DGP, to take stern action against the accused whom he said were roaming scot free in the village under political patronage.

AAP winning candidate from Ferozepur Rural Rajnish Dahiya said within a month, AAP would eradicate the menace of drugs from the state. “With the help of the youth, we will make a new drug-free Punjab,” said Dahiya.

#drug menace