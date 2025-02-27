DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / After cops, ED sleuths take action against immigration firms

After cops, ED sleuths take action against immigration firms

Companies forged education certificates
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 02:00 AM Feb 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Even as the police are taking action against unauthorised travel agents, the Jalandhar zonal office of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) too has started search operations against three immigration firms.

On Wednesday, the ED conducted raids at five business and residential premises in Ludhiana and Chandigarh related to three firms — Red Leaf Immigration Private Limited, Overseas Partner Education Consultants and Infowiz Software Solutions — under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The ED suspects money laundering was done in some fraudulent deals.

ED officials said during the search operations, various incriminating documents, digital devices and Rs 19 lakh cash were seized. The ED initiated investigation on the basis of FIRs registered by the Punjab Police and the Delhi Police on the basis of complaint by the Office of the Overseas Criminal Investigations, US Embassy, New Delhi, regarding fraudulent activities perpetrated by the three visa consultancy companies.

Advertisement

The investigations have revealed that the accused persons/entities had forged education certificates/experience letters of ineligible visa applicants who were aspiring to study or work in the US. The entities had even transferred funds to the accounts of various visa applicants to show minimum account balance for visa application in lieu of wrongful charges. Visa applicants were shown to be eligible for US visa by manipulating various facts and circumstances.

By such criminal activities, the accused persons/entities charged hefty amounts from visa applicants and proceeds of crime generated through such activities were further invested in purchase of movable and immovable properties and diverted to various banks accounts, the officials said.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper