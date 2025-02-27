After cops, ED sleuths take action against immigration firms

Even as the police are taking action against unauthorised travel agents, the Jalandhar zonal office of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) too has started search operations against three immigration firms.

On Wednesday, the ED conducted raids at five business and residential premises in Ludhiana and Chandigarh related to three firms — Red Leaf Immigration Private Limited, Overseas Partner Education Consultants and Infowiz Software Solutions — under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The ED suspects money laundering was done in some fraudulent deals.

ED officials said during the search operations, various incriminating documents, digital devices and Rs 19 lakh cash were seized. The ED initiated investigation on the basis of FIRs registered by the Punjab Police and the Delhi Police on the basis of complaint by the Office of the Overseas Criminal Investigations, US Embassy, New Delhi, regarding fraudulent activities perpetrated by the three visa consultancy companies.

The investigations have revealed that the accused persons/entities had forged education certificates/experience letters of ineligible visa applicants who were aspiring to study or work in the US. The entities had even transferred funds to the accounts of various visa applicants to show minimum account balance for visa application in lieu of wrongful charges. Visa applicants were shown to be eligible for US visa by manipulating various facts and circumstances.

By such criminal activities, the accused persons/entities charged hefty amounts from visa applicants and proceeds of crime generated through such activities were further invested in purchase of movable and immovable properties and diverted to various banks accounts, the officials said.