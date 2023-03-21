After DC's order, SHO shifted to Police Lines

Tribune News Service

Faridkot, March 20

A week after a new police station was established in the town to control the rising crime graph, the Faridkot DC has written to the SSP, demanding disciplinary action against the SHO of the new police station.

Accusing the SHO of taking unauthorised possession of a building of the Punjab Skill Development Mission (PSDM), the DC has written to the SSP to ensure that the ‘SHO’ not be given any post that involves public dealing. It is alleged that Gurmail Singh, SHO, had taken forcible possession of the building to use it as police station.

The SSP has removed Gurmail from the post of the SHO and shifted him to the police line.

