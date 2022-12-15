After expiry of time duration, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann makes Hoshiarpur toll plaza toll free

Jalandhar, December 15
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Thursday reached the Lachowal toll plaza in Hoshiarpur and made it toll free from further levies after expiry of time duration.
He said an FIR was lodged against the toll company PD Aggarwal Private Limited for collecting Rs 105 crore in 15 years and not maintaining the roads or providing any ambulance services.
The CM said the road was constructed by the government at a cost of Rs 7.76 crore in 2007 but the maintenance was handed over to the private company which collected Rs 1.94 lakh per day or Rs 7 crore per year.
He slammed the previous SAD-BJP and Congress governments for letting the people get cheated on for the past 15 years.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
'Hosting Osama bin Laden...', India's sharp response to Pakistan's Bhutto after 'Kashmir remark' in UN
Bhutto said Pakistan firmly believes that major security pro...
Nirav Modi loses bid to appeal against extradition in UK Supreme Court
Last month, the 51-year-old diamantaire had lost an appeal o...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...