After expiry of time duration, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann makes Hoshiarpur toll plaza toll free

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, December 15

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on Thursday reached the Lachowal toll plaza in Hoshiarpur and made it toll free from further levies after expiry of time duration.

He said an FIR was lodged against the toll company PD Aggarwal Private Limited for collecting Rs 105 crore in 15 years and not maintaining the roads or providing any ambulance services.

The CM said the road was constructed by the government at a cost of Rs 7.76 crore in 2007 but the maintenance was handed over to the private company which collected Rs 1.94 lakh per day or Rs 7 crore per year.

He slammed the previous SAD-BJP and Congress governments for letting the people get cheated on for the past 15 years.

