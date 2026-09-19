After failed break-in, robbers strike second house within an hour in Jalandhar

A gang of robbers looted a house at Rauwali village on the Jalandhar-Pathankot road on Friday night, decamping with Rs 5 lakh in cash and 22 tolas of gold. The robbery took place barely an hour after the same gang had unsuccessfully attempted to break into another house in the vicinity.

Five robbers allegedly entered the house and carried out the robbery while a woman was sleeping there during the intervening night of September 18 and 19.

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A case has been registered against five persons under Sections 331(4) and 305 of the BNS at the Maqsudan police station.

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Police said the same miscreants had attempted to break into another house about an hour before the robbery. However, migrant workers present there raised an alarm, forcing the robbers to flee without succeeding in their attempt.

Residents reportedly informed the PCR teams about the first attempt, but alleged that no police team reached the spot. The robbers subsequently targeted another house within an hour.

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The first attempted robbery was captured on CCTV cameras. The footage shows five men carrying sticks, climbing atop the pillars of the house gate and then onto a ledge. Shortly afterwards, they retreat and climb down after an alarm is raised. Another man is seen running towards them from the other side of the road, following which the robbers flee the spot.

Another video shows the aftermath of the second robbery, with clothes, polythene bags and other household items scattered around after the cupboards were ransacked.

The Maqsudan police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

The SHO, Maqsudan, said, “The robbery took place when a woman was sleeping. A case has been registered.”

On the alleged delay in the police response after the first attempted robbery, the SHO said, “Jurisdictional confusions with commissionerate police sometimes happen in the area. We are on the lookout for the robbers and further probe is on.”