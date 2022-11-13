After flak over crime, Punjab shifts top cops

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 12

Facing flak for its “failure” to prevent and detect crime, the Punjab Government today reshuffled 33 police officials at the state and district level. In the reshuffle, it posted new heads of the Bureau of Investigation, the Prisons Department and the Special Task Force against Drugs, and changed the Inspector-General of the sensitive Law and Order wing.

The government also replaced seven SSPs, including Deepak Toora from Mansa. The Mansa police were under fire for the escape of an accused in singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder from the CIA custody and the involvement of the CIA in-charge in the incident.

As per the orders today, ADGP LK Yadav has been posted as Director, Bureau of Investigation. He is already heading an SIT probing the Kotkapura police firing incident. Yadav had hit the headlines when his team arrested former DGP Sumedh Saini.

ADGP Kuldeep Singh is the new head of the STF against Drugs, while B Chandra Shekhar has been posted as the ADGP, Prisons. Both these posts fell vacant after incumbent ADGP Harpreet Singh Sidhu was appointed in-charge of the ITBP.

After two back-to-back murders, that of a Shiv Sena leader in Amritsar and of a Dera Sacha Sauda follower-cum-sacrilege accused in Faridkot, the government has brought back IG G S Dhillon to the Law and Order wing.