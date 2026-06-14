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Home / Punjab / After gold at NDA, Kapurthala Sainik School alumnus bags silver at IMA

After gold at NDA, Kapurthala Sainik School alumnus bags silver at IMA

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:58 AM Jun 14, 2026 IST
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After topping his course at the National Defence Academy (NDA), Khadakwasla, a year ago, Lieutenant Prince Raj, an alumnus of Sainik School, Kapurthala, continued his march of excellence, bagging the Silver Medal for standing second in the order of merit of the Spring Term 2026 at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun.

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He was presented the medal by President Droupadi Murmu during the passing-out parade held at the academy on June 13. The President had reviewed the parade comprising 515 cadets from the 158th Regular Course and 141st Technical Graduates’ Course, including nine women.

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Prince was from the Sainik School’s 2022 batch and had joined the NDA the same year as part of the 148th course. He was conferred the President’s Gold Medal for standing first at the NDA on culmination of the three-year course in May 2025 and had thereafter proceeded to the IMA for the one-year pre-commission training.

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