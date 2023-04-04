After government assurance, Batala farmers end protest

Tribune News Service

Batala, April 3

Around 400 farmers who had blocked the Pathankot-Amritsar railway track for the last 24 hours ended their protest after a three-member committee led by Gurdaspur Deputy Commissioner (DC) Himanshu Aggarwal assured them that “all their demands, including land relief, would be sympathetically considered”.

The committee comprising the DC, SDM Shayari Bhandari and SSP Ashwini Gotyal held several rounds of meetings but on all occasions their efforts went in vain as the farmers remained adamant. Finally, DC Aggarwal and union leader Sarwan Singh Pandher broke the ice following which protesters disbursed and the rail traffic resumed.

Leading industrialists said, “This type of activity is not helping the cause of the industry. The supply chain of raw materials and finished products is hit badly. The farmers should hold agitations in front of the DC or the SDM’s office to drive home their point but never should they resort to laying siege to railway lines.”

Several trains were either cancelled or had to be re-routed for the second day today. Meanwhile, the DC agreed to hold camps in villages to sort out the problem arising from the land acquisition initiated by the NHAI.

