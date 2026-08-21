DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / People want Akali Dal and BJP to reunite, both parties will decide: Bikram Majithia 

People want Akali Dal and BJP to reunite, both parties will decide: Bikram Majithia 

A day after his sister and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Badal threw a hint of a potential ‘ghar wapsi’ of the SAD into the BJP-led NDA, Majithia says the alliance is being demanded by the people of the state

article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:30 PM Aug 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Bikram Majithai. Tribune file
Advertisement

SAD leader Bikram Majithia on Friday said the people of Punjab want the Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP to reunite and the leadership of both parties will sit and talk.

Advertisement

The situation will be clear in the future, Majithia said, adding that the two parties separated after the farm law controversy but now given the situation of law and order in Punjab people of the state want the two to come together again.

Advertisement

A day after his sister and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Badal threw a hint of a potential ‘ghar wapsi’ of the SAD into the BJP-led NDA, Majithia said the alliance is being demanded by the people of the state.

Advertisement

“Harsimrat Badal has indicated and this is what people want. Vajpayee sahib and Badal sahib had a strong alliance based on fraternity, communal harmony and Hindu-Sikh unity, and that alliance was successful in Punjab and at the Centre,” Majithia said.

He said that after the farm laws, the two parties parted ways.

Advertisement

“All this is a matter of fact. It is recorded in history. Today, people are demanding that given the situation in Punjab regarding the border, law and order, other issues, development and employment, we should come together,” Majithia said.

Harsimrat on Thursday said the alliances that helped the development and progress of the people of Punjab should happen again.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts