People want Akali Dal and BJP to reunite, both parties will decide: Bikram Majithia 

SAD leader Bikram Majithia on Friday said the people of Punjab want the Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP to reunite and the leadership of both parties will sit and talk.

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The situation will be clear in the future, Majithia said, adding that the two parties separated after the farm law controversy but now given the situation of law and order in Punjab people of the state want the two to come together again.

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A day after his sister and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Badal threw a hint of a potential ‘ghar wapsi’ of the SAD into the BJP-led NDA, Majithia said the alliance is being demanded by the people of the state.

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“Harsimrat Badal has indicated and this is what people want. Vajpayee sahib and Badal sahib had a strong alliance based on fraternity, communal harmony and Hindu-Sikh unity, and that alliance was successful in Punjab and at the Centre,” Majithia said.

He said that after the farm laws, the two parties parted ways.

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“All this is a matter of fact. It is recorded in history. Today, people are demanding that given the situation in Punjab regarding the border, law and order, other issues, development and employment, we should come together,” Majithia said.

Harsimrat on Thursday said the alliances that helped the development and progress of the people of Punjab should happen again.