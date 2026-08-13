DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / After heavy online gaming loss, 3 friends in Nawanshahr consume poison, 2 die

After heavy online gaming loss, 3 friends in Nawanshahr consume poison, 2 die

article_Author
Aakanksha N Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 01:58 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dilpreet Singh
Advertisement

Three friends from Garh Padhana village of Nawanshahr reportedly consumed a poisonous substance yesterday after one of them, Dilpreet Singh (21), allegedly suffered a loss in online gaming.

Advertisement

According to reports, Dilpreet’s two other friends, Paramjit Singh and Maninder Singh, both aged 15, who were very close to him, also consumed the poisonous substance. While Paramjit Singh reportedly died on the spot, Dilpreet Singh died late last night. Maninder Singh is said to be out of danger.

Advertisement

The police are also checking whether Paramjit and Maninder were also involved in gaming activities. Police officials said that nobody has blamed anyone in connection with the incident so far. “We have checked the phones of Paramjit and Maninder. But Dilpreet’s phone has been sent to the technical team, as it is locked. We could lose its entire data if we open it on our own,” Satnam Singh, SHO, Aur police station, said.

Advertisement

The police are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident, including whether the alleged online gaming loss had any role in the incident. The police said Dilpreet’s paternal uncle, who lives abroad and used to look after him and send him money, is expected to arrive in a day or two. “We will ask him if he knew anything about this,” said the police.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts