After heavy online gaming loss, 3 friends in Nawanshahr consume poison, 2 die

Three friends from Garh Padhana village of Nawanshahr reportedly consumed a poisonous substance yesterday after one of them, Dilpreet Singh (21), allegedly suffered a loss in online gaming.

Advertisement

According to reports, Dilpreet’s two other friends, Paramjit Singh and Maninder Singh, both aged 15, who were very close to him, also consumed the poisonous substance. While Paramjit Singh reportedly died on the spot, Dilpreet Singh died late last night. Maninder Singh is said to be out of danger.

Advertisement

The police are also checking whether Paramjit and Maninder were also involved in gaming activities. Police officials said that nobody has blamed anyone in connection with the incident so far. “We have checked the phones of Paramjit and Maninder. But Dilpreet’s phone has been sent to the technical team, as it is locked. We could lose its entire data if we open it on our own,” Satnam Singh, SHO, Aur police station, said.

Advertisement

The police are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident, including whether the alleged online gaming loss had any role in the incident. The police said Dilpreet’s paternal uncle, who lives abroad and used to look after him and send him money, is expected to arrive in a day or two. “We will ask him if he knew anything about this,” said the police.