After High Court rap, Punjab Police resolve over one lakh plaints in two months

Saurabh Malik

Chandigarh, May 8

Rapped for carrying out multiple inquiries in violation of Supreme Court directions, the Punjab Police have finally disposed in just two months as many as 1,14,486 out of total 1,28,223 pending complaints. The inquiries were being conducted by different police officials for the last several months in districts across Punjab.

The development is significant as multiple inquiries by the police without complaints disclosing a cognisable offence are “impermissible in law”. Justice NS Shekhawat of the Punjab and Haryana High Court had made it clear that multiple inquiries without registering FIRs are unacceptable and “impermissible in law”.

The high court had taken up this issue way back in 2018 as well, when a Bench asserted that several re-inquiries were being conducted in every criminal case in Punjab. The menace was going on in the Punjab Police since last two decades and was not coming to end despite issuance of a circular by DGP.

Despite the high court’s stern warning, the menace continued, compelling Justice Shekhawat to take cognisance of the matter in February this year. As the matter came up for resumed hearing, the state counsel submitted that 1,28,223 complaints were pending inquiry on February 27. But 1,14,486 complaints were decided/disposed of till April 26. The counsel added that 15,884 complaints were pending with the police since then.

The Bench, on the previous date of hearing, had asked state DGP to submit district-wise details. Among other things, he has been asked to file his personal affidavit on the number of such inquiries conducted in each case before the FIR’s registration.

