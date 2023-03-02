After long chase, cops arrest two with drugs

Tribune News Service

Pathankot, March 1

The police, after an hour-long chase of two high-speed cars, today nabbed two ‘drug smugglers’, who were carrying 600 gram of pure-grade heroin and 100 kg of poppy husk in their vehicles.

Traffic remained blocked for 30 minutes on the

Jammu-Pathankot National Highway due to the chase.

Sujanpur SHO Anil Pawar said the police had set up barricades after receiving an input that two cars carrying narcotics would enter the city from the Jammu side this morning. The moment the first car was sighted, the SHO and his team took positions near the barricades.

Accused Taranjit Singh tried to hit the SHO with an iron rod after slowing down his vehicle but the officer was alert enough to foil the attempt. Taranjit’s vehicle was being followed by another car driven by his associate Krishan Lal. The cars were finally forced to stop on the city’s outskirts. An FIR has been registered at the Sujanpur police station under the NDPS Act. An attempt to murder case was also slapped on the accused.

