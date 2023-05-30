After MLA’s assurance on school upgrade, residents lift dharna

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, May 29

After getting an assurance from AAP MLA Narinderpal Singh Sawna regarding the upgrade of a government school in the border village of Mohar Sona to a senior secondary school, villagers lifted their four-day long protest and opened the school.

Residents and students of five villages had locked the school on May 25 demanding the upgrade which had been announced earlier.

Punjab Students Union vice-president Kamaljit Singh Muharkhiva and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharash Committee president Jagdish Singh Mansa said the MLA had announced that Class XI and XII would be started in the school from July 1.

The school had been upgraded during 2021-22 session to the senior secondary level and a foundation stone was also laid. The villagers said that 69 students had also been admitted to Class XI. However, as soon as the AAP came to power, the project came to a standstill. They warned that they would restart the agitation if the school was not upgraded.