After Mother Dairy & Amul, Verka hikes milk price by Rs 2

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 3

After Amul and Mother Dairy, Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited (Milkfed) that markets its product under the brand name Verka hiked milk price by Rs 2 per litre across all variants from Tuesday.

The price had been hiked in the wake of a rise in the overall cost of operation and production, Milkfed said.

“We increased the milk price by Rs 2 per litre in some Punjab markets from Monday. In the remaining markets, including Chandigarh and Mohali, the hike will be effective from Tuesday,” said Kamal Kumar Garg, Managing Director, Milkfed.

Meanwhile, Left parties condemned the government for allowing the hike in milk price and highway toll immediately after the conclusion of the Lok Sabha poll.

