After nearly 100 years, Punjab’s Qadian-Beas railway line finally moves forward

In a significant development for Punjab’s Majha region, the Union government has revived the long-pending Qadian–Beas new railway line project, nearly a century after it was first conceived during the British era.

Advertisement

Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh on Thursday announced the revival while addressing the media at Rail Bhawan in New Delhi.

Advertisement

He said, "This new 39.68-kilometre railway link will come up at an estimated cost of Rs 1,400 crore and will be executed by the Northern railway. This will take the Majha region’s economy, religious tourism and regional development to new heights". The project will take at least three years to complete.

Advertisement

The minister said the proposed project will connect Qadian in Gurdaspur district and will pass through the important towns and villages of Qadian, Dhapai, Ghuman, Butala, Sathiala and Beas, bringing several areas of the Majha belt onto the railway network and significantly improving mobility for local residents.

The project envisages the development of state-of-the-art railway infrastructure, including two crossing stations at Ghuman and Butala, 11 major bridges and 121 minor bridges, 54 Road Under Bridges (RUBs), modern signalling and telecommunication systems and deployment of Kavach.

Advertisement

Recognising its strategic and developmental significance, the minister said, "The Qadian–Beas rail link traces its origins to 1928–29 when it was approved by the then North-Western Railway. Construction had made considerable progress by the early 1930s but was later discontinued due to changing priorities. The project was revived in 2010–11 under the Socially Desirable Rail Connectivity Programme and included in the supplementary Railway Budget. After prolonged delays and procedural hurdles, it has now been formally revived with a revised estimate of Rs 1,400 crore."

Beyond regional connectivity, the minister added that the line holds strategic significance as an alternative rail corridor to the vital Amritsar–Pathankot section during emergencies and contingencies, thereby strengthening the resilience of railway operations in northern India.

Ravneet Singh added that the rail link is expected to unlock significant economic opportunities by improving market access for farmers and agricultural produce, facilitating faster and more efficient transportation, boosting trade, commerce and small-scale industries, besides creating employment opportunities during construction and operation and encouraging investment and economic activity across the Majha region.

It will also improve access to several prominent religious and spiritual destinations, including Qadian, birthplace of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Dera Baba Jaimal Singh, Beas, Sri Darbar Sahib, Dera Baba Nanak, Gurdwara Achal Sahib, Gurdwara Bhagat Namdev Ji, Ghuman, Gurdwara Sahib Patshahi Panjavi, Burj Sahib, Gurdwara Baba Raja Ram Ji, Pandori Dham, Ram Sharnam Temple, Shirdi Sai Temple, Gurdaspur.

Moreover, enhanced connectivity is expected to significantly increase religious tourism and facilitate travel for pilgrims and visitors from across India and abroad.