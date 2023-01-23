After NIA court order, Harwinder Rinda declared PO

Tarn Taran, January 22
Dreaded terrorist, who has taken shelter in Pakistan, Harwinder Singh Sandhu, alias Rinda, has been declared a proclaimed offender (PO) by the Chohla Sahib police. A case under Section 174-A, IPC, was registered by the police in this regard on Saturday.
The case has been registered on the written orders received by the Chohla Sahib police with regard to a letter from Sudhir Parmar, Special Judge, National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court for Panchkula, dated January 11, 2023.
Rinda originally belongs to Rattoke village in Tarn Taran district, but his family migrated to Gurdwara Sachakhand, Nanded Sahib, years ago.
Rinda is functioning with the coordination of the gangster module run by Lakhbir Singh Landa of Harike in Tarn Taran district. Landa is running his module from Canada.
Sources said Rinda had been booked in 36 cases registered in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra. Rinda and Landa are mastermind in a large number of extortion cases. ASI Hardial Singh has been appointed as the investigation officer in the case.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
21 Andaman and Nicobar Islands named after Param Vir Chakra awardees
The PM also virtually inaugurates model of proposed National...
Marry Kom to lead 5-member committee to probe allegations against WFI president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
The government-appointed committee will also run day-to-day ...
Submarine INS Vagir commissioned; Navy chief calls it lethal platform with formidable weapons, stealth tech
Has been built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited with tec...
Thousands of Indian IT professionals now jobless scrambling for options to stay in US
According to The Washington Post, nearly 200,000 IT workers ...
5 from Haryana killed in road accident in Rajasthan's Sikar district
The accident occurred on Fatehpur-Salasar Highway