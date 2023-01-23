After NIA court order, Harwinder Rinda declared PO

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, January 22

Dreaded terrorist, who has taken shelter in Pakistan, Harwinder Singh Sandhu, alias Rinda, has been declared a proclaimed offender (PO) by the Chohla Sahib police. A case under Section 174-A, IPC, was registered by the police in this regard on Saturday.

The case has been registered on the written orders received by the Chohla Sahib police with regard to a letter from Sudhir Parmar, Special Judge, National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court for Panchkula, dated January 11, 2023.

Rinda originally belongs to Rattoke village in Tarn Taran district, but his family migrated to Gurdwara Sachakhand, Nanded Sahib, years ago.

Rinda is functioning with the coordination of the gangster module run by Lakhbir Singh Landa of Harike in Tarn Taran district. Landa is running his module from Canada.

Sources said Rinda had been booked in 36 cases registered in Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra. Rinda and Landa are mastermind in a large number of extortion cases. ASI Hardial Singh has been appointed as the investigation officer in the case.