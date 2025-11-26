DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / After panchayat raid, 13 NDPS FIRs filed in Nangal Kalan

After panchayat raid, 13 NDPS FIRs filed in Nangal Kalan

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 07:46 AM Nov 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

After the panchayat of Nangal Kalan village, along with residents, conducted a raid on the houses of some alleged drug peddlers recently and accused the police of inaction, Mansa SSP Bhagirath Singh Meena claimed that 13 FIRs had been registered under the NDPS Act in the village since March 1.

Advertisement

He further said that two FIRs were also registered under Section 223 of the BNS and habit-forming capsules were seized.

Advertisement

“Five drug addicts from Nangal Kalan village were taken to outpatient opioid assisted treatment (OOAT) clinics. Besides, three addicts were admitted to the de-addiction centre. Six drug-awareness seminars and four cordon and search operations (CASO) have also been conducted in the village since March 1 this year,” said the SSP. He added that a total of 761 cases had been registered and 1,137 persons arrested under the NDPS Act across the district during this period.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts