After panchayat raid, 13 NDPS FIRs filed in Nangal Kalan

After the panchayat of Nangal Kalan village, along with residents, conducted a raid on the houses of some alleged drug peddlers recently and accused the police of inaction, Mansa SSP Bhagirath Singh Meena claimed that 13 FIRs had been registered under the NDPS Act in the village since March 1.

Advertisement

He further said that two FIRs were also registered under Section 223 of the BNS and habit-forming capsules were seized.

Advertisement

“Five drug addicts from Nangal Kalan village were taken to outpatient opioid assisted treatment (OOAT) clinics. Besides, three addicts were admitted to the de-addiction centre. Six drug-awareness seminars and four cordon and search operations (CASO) have also been conducted in the village since March 1 this year,” said the SSP. He added that a total of 761 cases had been registered and 1,137 persons arrested under the NDPS Act across the district during this period.