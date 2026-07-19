After PM’s Ballan outreach, Mann to visit influential dera in Nakodar

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will pay a visit to Dera Lal Badshah in Nakodar on Sunday, a prominent Doaba dera having considerable influence among the Dalits.

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This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Dera Sachkhand Ballan chief Sant Niranjan Dass at the Jalandhar Cantonment railway station while flagging off a train to Varanasi — the birth place of Guru Ravidas.

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Dera Lal Badshah is headed by Padma Shri recipient, Sufi singer and former BJP MP Hans Raj Hans. A three-day annual fair began at the Nakodar dera on Saturday.

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The visits point to the growing political significance of influential Doaba deras ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections, with political parties intensifying efforts to consolidate support among key Dalits communities in the region.

While Dera Sachkhand Ballan commands a strong following among the Ravidasia community, Dera Lal Badshah enjoys considerable influence among members of the Valmiki community.

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Mann and Hans Raj Hans are also known to share a long association, having both been popular Punjabi artistes and contemporaries in the Lok Sabha.

Modi had earlier visited Dera Sachkhand Ballan on February 1 on the occasion of Guru Ravidas Jayanti. Before that visit, Sant Niranjan Dass had met the Prime Minister at his New Delhi residence.

During Friday’s interaction at the railway station, the dera head presented Modi with a specially-crafted conch shell.

AAP leaders are keeping a close watch on the PM’s repeated outreach to the Ballan dera, with party insiders believing that the BJP is seeking to make inroads into the Ravidasia vote base in Punjab.

In response, AAP ministers and local leaders have been making frequent visits to the Ballan dera to maintain engagement with its leadership.

Punjab has an estimated 32 per cent Dalit population, making it one of the most electorally significant social groups in the state. Of this, nearly 19.5 per cent are Ravidasias and around 12.5 per cent belong to the Valmiki community, making both deras politically influential in the Doaba belt.

Both dera heads in Jalandhar — Sant Niranjan Dass and Hans Raj Hans — are Padma Shri recipients. Sant Niranjan Dass received the honour this year, while Hans Raj Hans was given the award in 2008 during the Congress-led UPA government at the Centre.

Confirming the Chief Minister’s proposed visit, Hans Raj Hans said, “Everyone is welcome to the dera for the mela and we had invited all major leaders of the region. If the Punjab Chief Minister is visiting on Sunday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is scheduled to visit on Monday. Punjab BJP president Kewal Dhillon was here yesterday.”