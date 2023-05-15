After poll debacle, Congress back to drawing board

Tribune News Service

Rajmeet Singh

Chandigarh, May 14

The Congress’ loss in the Jalandhar bypoll is proving to be a blessing in disguise for the state unit of the party as it readies itself for the 2024 General Election.

“A victory would have seen many claimants of the ‘tallest leader’ title. This would have again given roots to dissensions. Now the leaders would put in every effort to reconnect with the cadre and work unitedly to counter AAP in 2024 General Election,” said a Member of Parliament.

Maintaining unity A victory would have seen many claimants for the ‘tallest leader’ tag. This would have again given roots to dissension. Now, the leaders will put in efforts to reconnect with the cadre and counter AAP in the 2024 poll. A Member of Parliament

Buoyed by party’s victory in the Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the state party leaders were today back to the drawing board to tweak their strategy for the General Election.

Having risen from the ashes of the poll debacle in the 2022, party leaders seemingly made every effort to put up a united face and desisted from targeting each other publically.

Owning responsibility for the loss, PPCC chief Amarinder Raja Warring said after the 2022 Assembly debacle, party leaders and workers were seen on the ground in the Jalandhar bypoll. It is positive sign for the party. The PPCC has started meeting leaders of all parliamentary segments to narrow down on the probables, he said. The party is also doing a micro analysis of the Assembly segment-wise and booth-wise performance of its leaders.

Voices are already being raised on fielding candidates with clean image. Former PPCC chief Shamsher Singh Dullo said the party should snatch the very issue of corruption and tainted leaders from AAP by putting up candidates with clean image. “Tainted leaders should not be involved in the selection process of candidates for the General Election,” he said.