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Home / Punjab / After Punjab, Canada grapples with gangs using distraction tactics to snatch gold jewellery

After Punjab, Canada grapples with gangs using distraction tactics to snatch gold jewellery

Recent reports indicate that suspects grab victims or pull their arms into the vehicle and, in some cases, forcibly remove their jewellery

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Mohit Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:29 AM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has warned the public about a recent escalation in distraction-style thefts. Representative Image/iStock
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After Punjab, Canada is now grappling with car-borne gangs using distraction tactics to snatch gold jewellery and other valuables from unsuspecting victims.

The gangs allegedly approach their targets on the pretext of asking for directions, giving blessings, shaking hands, offering a free ride or posing as relatives to slip away with their gold ornaments.

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The primary targets are senior citizens, particularly women from the South Asian community, particularly Punjab.

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Such gangs were notorious in Punjab, and have been looting residents in cities of Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritpal, Patiala and Bathinda. Now these gangs are operating in the same style on the streets of Canada to swiftly articulate thefts.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) has warned the public about a recent escalation in distraction-style thefts that are now being investigated as personal robberies.

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Since August 19, 2026, police have received at least 20 reports of distraction-style robberies involving the theft of jewellery.

The suspects typically drive through residential areas looking for older South Asian women and use various tactics to engage them in conversation and persuade them to approach the vehicle.

The occupants may ask for directions, tell the woman that she looks like their mother, or offer or ask for blessings.

Recent reports indicate that suspects then grab victims or pull their arms into the vehicle and, in some cases, forcibly remove their jewellery. No serious injuries have been reported so far.

“Due to the forceful nature of these robberies and the fact that vehicles are involved, police are concerned that someone may get hurt,” Det Brys Francis of the EPS Investigative Response Team said in a release.

“We are asking anyone who has been victimised or witnesses this type of robbery to call police immediately at 911 and, if it is safe to do so, take down the suspect vehicle’s license plate and description,” police said.

The EPS are also reminding Edmontonians to be vigilant if approached suddenly by strangers, and to avoid approaching unknown vehicles.

People are also advised to refrain from openly displaying expensive items like jewellery, watches or devices.

“It is always advisable to trust your instincts: if a situation doesn’t feel right, move away and do not engage,” the EPS said.

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