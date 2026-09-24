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Home / Punjab / After Punjab moves High Court, Warrant Officer visits GMADA office at 4 am

After Punjab moves High Court, Warrant Officer visits GMADA office at 4 am

As directed by the High Court, the Warrant Officer is required to submit his report by 2 pm today

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Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:43 AM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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The Enforcement Directorate raid under way at the office of Greater Mohali Area Development Authority in Mohali. Tribune photo: Vicky
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Hours after the Punjab Government filed a petition before the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking the appointment of a Warrant Officer, the officer visited the GMADA office at 4 am today.

Related news: Punjab ED searches: High Court appoints Warrant Officer to monitor operations

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He was accompanied by DSP Abhinandan of the Chandigarh Police till the GMADA office. The Warrant Officer then entered the office alone and met the ED officers overseeing the search and surveillance operations being carried out at the GMADA office in Phase 8, Mohali, since Tuesday morning.

The Warrant Officer remained inside for more than an hour and left the office around 5.40 am.

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As directed by the High Court, the Warrant Officer is required to submit his report by 2 pm today.

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