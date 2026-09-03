After quitting AAP for BJP, Raghav Chadha alleges name deleted from Punjab voter rolls, calls it ‘political vendetta’

Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from Punjab Raghav Chadha has said that the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab has taken its politics of revenge to the draft electoral rolls, “ensuring that his name was deleted from the rolls, classifying his name as ‘shifted’.”

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Chadha, who had quit AAP along with six other Rajya Sabha MPs to join the BJP recently, said that his name was deleted only from the draft rolls, allegedly at the behest of the AAP leadership, “who have full control” over the state government officials mapping the voter lists and verifying the classification.

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In a story that appeared in The Tribune this morning, an AAP spokesperson had stated that it was the Election Commission which published the rolls and not the state government, “which has no role in deciding whose name is included or deleted from the electoral roll.”

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“The Claims and Objections to the draft rolls are being submitted, and the final electoral roll will be published in October. The officials involved in the exercise know that AAP Government controls their transfers, postings and careers once their electoral duty ends. This is how the AAP government applies political pressure through state officers to execute the political revenge,” Chadha told The Tribune.

Chadha said it was the “corrupt Punjab government’s tactic” to get back at him after he left the party.

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“Ever since I left the corrupt Aam Aadmi Party, its leadership has been burning with anger. It has unleashed the Punjab Police and the Punjab Government’s administrative machinery against those of us who refused to remain silent. Other MPs who left AAP and joined the BJP have also been targeted by Punjab Govt. This wrongful classification is only the latest act in that political vendetta,” he said.

Chadha said that his voter ID was registered in Mohali and he was not attempting to shift his vote to Delhi, as alleged by AAP.

“Inspite of clear instructions of the Election Commission of India. More importantly, Paragraph 4(d) of the ECI’s Detailed Guidelines for SIR, create a ‘protected list’ for public representatives whose names are identified,” he said, adding that if at all his name was flagged, Paragraph 4(d) required his inclusion in the draft electoral rolls.

“This instruction was not overlooked. It was wilfully violated in my case,” he said.

According to Election Commission guidelines, all names of members of the judiciary, public representatives, holders of declared offices and personalities from the fields of arts, culture, journalism, sports and public services, etc. earlier flagged in the electoral database, are to be included in the Draft Electoral Rolls, so that necessary documents can also be collected during the period of Claims and Objections.