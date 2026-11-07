After Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to hit campaign trail in Punjab

Days after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s high-profile “Insaaf Rally” in Sangrur, the party is planning to bring Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to Punjab as it seeks to build momentum for the 2027 Assembly elections.

The proposed visit is part of the Punjab Congress’ strategy to maintain the involvement of the national leadership in the state and sustain the political momentum generated by Rahul Gandhi’s rally on November 4. Held at Phaguwala village in Sangrur, the rally marked the formal launch of the party’s campaign for the 2027 elections.

Priyanka’s likely visit assumes significance as the Congress has stepped up its attack on the Aam Aadmi Party government over the drug menace, law and order, unemployment and issues concerning farmers and youth. Rahul Gandhi had also focused on drugs and governance during his Sangrur visit.

Party sources said discussions were underway on the venue and timing of Priyanka’s programme. Ludhiana is being considered as a possible venue. The city falls under the parliamentary constituency represented by Punjab Congress ex-president and MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

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Although no formal announcement has been made, Priyanka’s participation is expected to provide the state unit with another opportunity to mobilise party workers and project a united leadership ahead of the electoral battle.

The Congress has been trying to overcome months of factional differences and present a united front under newly appointed Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh.

The Sangrur rally was also projected as a show of unity, with senior leaders, including former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and former PPCC president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, sharing the stage.