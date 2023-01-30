After rain in many parts of Punjab and Haryana, day temperature falls below normal, but nights are warmer

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, January 30

Light to moderate rain was experienced in many parts of Punjab and Haryana over the past 24 hours resulting in day temperature being below normal. Night temperatures, however, remained several degrees above normal in these states.

With 18.8 mm, Gurdaspur received the highest amount of rain in Punjab, followed by Jalandhar with 13.5 mm. Amritsar, Patiala, Ludhiana, SBS Nagar, Barnala, Fatehgarh Sahib Ferozpur Hoshiarpur, Moga and Ropar were other areas in the state that received varying amounts of rain.

Maximum temperatures in Punjab remained below normal by up to 7.9 degrees, ranging between 14.7 degrees Celsius at Jalandhar to 19.2 degrees Celsius at Ballowal Saunkhri in SBS Nagar.

The minimum temperatures in the state were up to 10.5 degrees above normal. At 8 degrees Celsius Gurdaspur was the coldest while the night was warmest in Samrala at 14.9 degrees Celsius.

In Haryana, Narnaul and Gurugram were the wettest, recording 25 mm and 24 mm rain respectively. Except for Sirsa, Ambala, Hisar, Jind, Fatehabad and Mahendergarh all other districts received some amount of rain.

The maximum temperatures in the state were up to 7.9 degrees below normal, ranging from 13.8 degrees Celsius at Karnal and 19.8 degrees Celsius at Narnaul. The minimum temperatures, on the other hand, were above normal by up to 6.3 degrees, ranging from 10.1 degrees Celsius at Gurugram and 14.2 degrees Celsius at Pandu Pindara in Jind.

The rains of yesterday were caused by an intense western disturbance prevailing over north-west Arabian Sea in the middle tropospheric westerlies that moved eastwards, but it has now weakened and lowered moisture feeding from the Arabian Sea.

Cumulative rainfall in Punjab and Haryana in the month of January so far continues to be below the long period average by 33 per cent and 17 percent, respectively, for this period. According to IMD data, from January 1 till January 30, Punjab received 12.70 mm against the normal of 19.10 mm, whereas Haryana received 11.60 mm against the normal of 13.90 mm.

Light to moderate widespread rain and snow is very likely to continue over the western Himalayan region, with scattered rainfall over Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh over the next 24 hours, according to IMD.

The weather department has predicted a further fall by 2-3 degrees in minimum temperatures over many parts of northwest India till February 1 and a rise by 2-4 degrees thereafter. Strong surface winds with speeds of 20-30 kph are also expected over northwest India till February 1.