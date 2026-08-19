After Rajasthan video row, Harbhajan targets AAP govt again with videos on school toilets, villagers’ grievances

Facing criticism from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over a social media post featuring two Sikh youths in an apparent “zombie-like” state after consuming drugs — a video later found to be from Rajasthan — former India off-spinner and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh has hit back at the Punjab government.

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Harbhajan has now shared two back-to-back videos on his X handle highlighting the alleged poor condition of toilets at Government High School in Jalhan village of Fatehgarh Sahib district. In the first video, an NGO activist visiting the school points out that the girls’ toilet has neither a roof nor adequate water facilities. The activist claims that amid scorching heat and humidity, the lack of water is forcing girl students to restrict their water intake during school hours to avoid using the stinking urinals.

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In the second video shared by Harbhajan, residents of Talwandi village in Ludhiana district confronted Gill MLA Jeevan Singh Sangowal during a Lok Milni programme. The visibly agitated villagers raised issues including the growing drug menace and the dilapidated condition of infrastructure in the village. They also accused the MLA of failing to take action.

Harbhajan’s latest videos suggest he has no intention of backing down from his criticism of the AAP government.

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The posts come days after a political row erupted in Punjab over his sharing of a video showing two men allegedly in an intoxicated state, which he had cited as an example of the state’s “zombie drug” crisis.

The Punjab Police subsequently clarified that the video was recorded in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, and had no connection to Punjab.

Defending his post, Harbhajan said that the fact that the video was from Rajasthan did not mean that the drug menace did not exist in Punjab.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema has meanwhile threatened to explore legal options against the former cricketer over his allegations.

In May, the former cricketer-turned-Rajya Sabha member had stunned the AAP and stirred Punjab’s political pot by accusing the party of “selling” Rajya Sabha tickets.

Posting on X, Harbhajan wrote: “To those calling me a traitor, first ask your own people how much the Punjab Rajya Sabha seat was sold for. I’ll tell you who got how much bribe and from whose side. And how someone was made a minister or watchman to loot Punjab and deliver goods to Lala.”