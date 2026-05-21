After Rakhra, MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali parts ways with Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit)

In a major setback to Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjit), Dakha MLA Manpreet Singh Ayali has parted ways with the outfit.

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In a seven-minute video message on the social media, Ayali clarified that he would not join the Congress, SAD, BJP or AAP. He said he had “resigned from all posts in the party”. “I was part of the committee formed for Panthic unity and recruitment of party workers in accordance with the Hukamnama Sahib issued by Akal Takht on December 2, 2024. We made every possible effort to strengthen the Panthic unity,” he said. Ayali added, “I had objected to the appointment of certain leaders being given key positions in the party, especially those who were found guilty of religious misconduct. Their inclusion led to dissatisfaction among party workers.”

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Sources claimed Ayali was also unhappy with certain party leaders for allegedly “cosying up” to the BJP.

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Ayali is expected to assume a significant position in Akali Dal Waris Punjab De led by Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh.

The resignation marks the second major exit from the SAD (Punar Surjit) within a week. Senior leader Surjit Singh Rakhra had left the party and joined AAP on May 16.

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Reacting to Ayali’s resignation, SAD (Punar Surjit) leaders accused both him and Rakhra of placing personal ambitions above Panthic unity.

Party general secretary Gurpartap Singh Wadala said by resigning from party posts, Ayali “turned his back” on the Akal Takht. He said the platform had been formed under the guidance of Akal Takht and that five members, including Ayali, were entrusted with the responsibility of organisational expansion and recruitment.

“Even during the membership drive and public meetings, Ayali continued to take a different line,” Wadala said.

Party spokesperson Jagjit Singh Kohli said Ayali acted only as a spokesperson for Waris Punjab De and failed to make efforts to unite other Panthic groups.

Disciplinary panel formed

SAD (Punar Surjit) president Giani Harpreet Singh announced the formation of a committee to maintain discipline in the party. Ex-SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal has been appointed the chairman of the committee. Other members include Sarwan Singh Phillaur, Bharpoor Singh Dhandra, Randhir Singh Rakhra and Parampal Singh Sabhra.