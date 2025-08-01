After recently quitting SAD, Kharar realtor Ranjit Gill joins BJP

Kharar realtor Ranjit Gill of Gillco Valley, who recently quit the Shiromani Akali Dal, joined the BJP here on Friday.

Advertisement

Gill, who joined the BJP in the presence of Haryana CM Nayab Saini, is eyeing the Kharar Assembly seat.

A close confidant of SAD chief Sukhbir Badal, he was reportedly upset with the recent appointment of SAD office-bearers.

Advertisement

Gill unsuccessfully contested the Assembly election in 2017 and 2022.