After recently quitting SAD, Kharar realtor Ranjit Gill joins BJP
Gill, who joined the BJP in the presence of Haryana CM Nayab Saini, is eyeing the Kharar Assembly seat
Kharar realtor Ranjit Gill of Gillco Valley, who recently quit the Shiromani Akali Dal, joined the BJP here on Friday.
Gill, who joined the BJP in the presence of Haryana CM Nayab Saini, is eyeing the Kharar Assembly seat.
A close confidant of SAD chief Sukhbir Badal, he was reportedly upset with the recent appointment of SAD office-bearers.
Gill unsuccessfully contested the Assembly election in 2017 and 2022.
