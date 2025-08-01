DT
PT
After recently quitting SAD, Kharar realtor Ranjit Gill joins BJP

After recently quitting SAD, Kharar realtor Ranjit Gill joins BJP

Gill, who joined the BJP in the presence of Haryana CM Nayab Saini, is eyeing the Kharar Assembly seat
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:43 PM Aug 01, 2025 IST
Ranjit Gill (second from right) with Haryana CM Nayab Saini (second from left).
Kharar realtor Ranjit Gill of Gillco Valley, who recently quit the Shiromani Akali Dal, joined the BJP here on Friday.

Gill, who joined the BJP in the presence of Haryana CM Nayab Saini, is eyeing the Kharar Assembly seat.

A close confidant of SAD chief Sukhbir Badal, he was reportedly upset with the recent appointment of SAD office-bearers.

Gill unsuccessfully contested the Assembly election in 2017 and 2022.

