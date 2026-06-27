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Home / Punjab / After skipping CM’s events, Gill attends agriculture function

After skipping CM’s events, Gill attends agriculture function

Bathinda MLA shares stage with Gurmeet Singh Khuddian amid local party differences

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 05:05 PM Jun 27, 2026 IST
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AAP's Bathinda Urban MLA Jagroop Singh Gill (wearing red turban) along with Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian at the inauguration of bio-fertiliser testing laboratory in Bathinda.
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The ruling Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) Bathinda Urban MLA Jagroop Singh Gill on Friday attended a government function alongside Agriculture Minister Gurmeet Singh Khuddian, signalling his return to an official party platform despite his ongoing differences with the local leadership, particularly the camp of Mayor Padamjeet Singh Mehta and his father Amarjit Singh Mehta, president of the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA).

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Gill, who had openly revolted against the Mehtas during the municipal corporation (MC) elections, attended the inauguration of the state’s first bio-fertiliser testing laboratory in Bathinda, where Khuddian was the chief guest.

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The MLA’s absence from the Chief Minister’s recent events had given rise to several theories in political circles. Gill’s close relative had contested the municipal elections as an Independent candidate and later boycotted the mayoral election after Mehta was elected mayor. Gill and the Mehtas have been at loggerheads for a long time.

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Gill had also recently joined former BJP Bathinda MLA Sarup Chand Singla and former Congress district president Ashok Kumar at a joint press conference held at the clinic of Dr Tarsem Garg, where a petrol bomb attack took place on the night of June 22, demanding swift action.

Explaining his absence from the Chief Minister’s programmes, Gill said, “Mehta did not win in a democratic way but got elected and later became mayor with the power of the government. How could I attend his function? An attack also took place at the residence of my close relative who contested the MC elections, and we have named him among the accused... Besides, nobody informed me about the Chief Minister’s recent programmes in the district.”

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He added, “However, I was officially invited to the Agriculture Department’s programme, so I attended it. Further, we held a joint press conference at Garg’s clinic because it is an issue related to the city, and the family has close ties with me.”

Asked whether he would attend the AAP MLAs’ meeting in Amritsar ahead of the party leaders’ appearance before the Akal Takht on Monday, Gill said he would attend the meeting but had not yet received any communication from the Akal Takht summoning him. “The Akal Takht is supreme for every Sikh,” he added.

Reiterating his stand amid the latest political developments, Gill said, “My voice is against the murder of democracy.”

Gill had defeated then Congress candidate and former Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal by a margin of 63,581 votes in the 2022 Assembly elections.

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