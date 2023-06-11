After Takht’s assurance, ‘dhadis’ call off protest

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Bagga

Amritsar, June 10

“Dhadis” (balladeers), who sing the history of Sikh Gurus and wars at Akal Takht, on Saturday withdrew their plan to go on an indefinite fast after an assurance by Akal Takht that their demands would be met.

Baldev Singh MA, a leader of a “dhadi jatha”, said staff at the Akal Takht secretariat today assured them that their demands would be met once officiating Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh returns from his overseas tour.

Their major demand was to permit them to perform for nine hours at Akal Takht. Their performing hours were reduced from nine hours to six hours a day and three jathas, instead of the earlier four, could perform. This reduced their collective monthly wages by at least Rs 1.25 lakh.

A jatha, which comprises four persons, does not get an opportunity to perform more than twice a month at Akal Takht. The reason being the high number of “dhadi jathas”. There are 40 “dhadi jathas”, comprising 160 persons.

They are also demanding resumption of payment for their performance rendered on the occasion of Gurpurbs, Gurta Guru Gaddidiwas, Miri Piri Diwas and Ghallugharas. The SGPC paid each jatha between Rs 600 and Rs 1,000.