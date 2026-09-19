After years of uncertainty abroad, two Punjabis return home following Sant Seechewal’s intervention

Two more Punjabis who had remained stranded abroad for prolonged periods have returned to India following intervention by Rajya Sabha member Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal.

They were in South Arabia.

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Rajinderpal Singh of Tarn Taran district returned home on August 31, 2026, after spending nearly three years abroad, while Jasbir Singh of Amritsar reached India on September 3 after remaining stranded for around eight months.

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Rajinderpal’s return brought relief to his family, which had been making repeated efforts to secure his repatriation. According to the family, they approached Sant Seechewal on December 8 and sought his intervention.

The family said Rajinderpal had completed his sentence abroad but continued to face difficulties in returning to India. On one occasion, his return was reportedly almost finalised, but he was taken back to prison from the airport after objections were raised over his documents.

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The prolonged uncertainty caused financial and emotional distress to the family. Their difficulties were further compounded by the death of one of their children during the period they were trying to secure Rajinderpal’s return. His elderly parents continued to wait for their son, whom they described as their last major source of support.

After returning to India, Rajinderpal visited Nirmal Kutiya at Sultanpur Lodhi, where he spoke about his ordeal.

According to Rajinderpal, he was arrested in a case in which certain items were allegedly recovered from goods being transported in trucks associated with his company. He maintained that he was innocent but said he was required to remain in prison for a prolonged period because of documents linked to the company.

He said that even after completing his sentence, he could not immediately return to India because of complications related to his repatriation.

Recalling his time in prison, Rajinderpal described the conditions as extremely difficult. He said receiving news of his brother’s death in India was among the most painful moments of his life, as he could not be with his family during the difficult period.

Rajinderpal also claimed that hundreds of Indians remained stranded in the country where he had been detained and that many were facing difficulties in securing their return because they had no one to pursue their cases.

Following the family’s appeal, Sant Seechewal took up the matter with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy concerned. According to information provided by his office, communication and coordination with the authorities continued for a considerable period before Rajinderpal was finally able to return.

For his family, his return brought relief after years of uncertainty. His mother thanked Sant Seechewal for his assistance, saying the family had made every possible effort to bring their son back and had endured immense hardship during the prolonged wait.

Meanwhile, Jasbir Singh of Amritsar also returned to India following efforts by Sant Seechewal.

According to Jasbir’s family, they approached Sant Seechewal on January 7 and sought his assistance in securing his return. Following continued follow-up with the concerned authorities, Jasbir returned to India on September 3, 2026.

His family said Jasbir had remained stranded abroad for several months, leaving his relatives anxious about his safe return. His arrival brought an end to their prolonged wait.

Sant Seechewal, while welcoming the return of the two Punjabis, appealed to youngsters and their families in Punjab to exercise caution before travelling abroad through agents or intermediaries.

He urged prospective migrants to thoroughly verify the credentials and background of agents before handing over money or documents and to ensure that overseas employment and travel arrangements were properly verified.

He also advised families against taking hurried decisions under pressure to go abroad, warning that inadequate verification of agents, employment offers or travel arrangements could lead to serious difficulties for youngsters and their families.

Rajinderpal alleges lapses by Indian Embassy, seeks probe

After his return, Rajinderpal also levelled allegations regarding the functioning of the Indian Embassy in the country where he had been detained.

He alleged that Indians facing difficulties there were not provided adequate assistance without recommendations and claimed that money was allegedly demanded in connection with efforts to facilitate the return of some Indians.

Rajinderpal has sought an inquiry into the functioning of the embassy and the manner in which assistance was allegedly extended to stranded Indians.

The allegations could not be independently verified from the information available. No response from the concerned embassy or authorities was included in the material provided.

The two cases highlight the difficulties faced by Indians who become stranded abroad because of legal, documentation or other complications and the prolonged efforts that may be required to facilitate their return to India.