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Home / Punjab / After youth’s arrest, cops suspect wider ISI surveillance network

After youth’s arrest, cops suspect wider ISI surveillance network

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 01:24 AM Aug 30, 2026 IST
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The police have got six-day custody of the accused.
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After the arrest of Gurdaspur-based Rashpal Singh (20), police suspect similar ISI-linked activities may have been carried out elsewhere in Punjab and believe his interrogation could expose the network’s wider roots in the state.

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A joint team of the Ludhiana police and the Counter Intelligence are interrogating the accused. Sources said investigators had identified several suspicious contacts from the accused’s call records, which could be linked to a wider ISI espionage network.

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Rashpal Singh, who was arrested on August 27, had rented a shop opposite Mediway Hospital New Sunder Nagar, Ferozepur Road, Ludhiana, about six kilometres away from Baddowal Cantonment. He installed CCTV cameras outside the premises and granted live access to the CCTV feed to his alleged Pakistani handlers.

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The police alleged that the CCTV feed was used by Pakistani operatives to monitor security-related movement in Ludhiana district and gather information about sensitive locations. Investigators further claimed that the accused shared information relating to national security, defence establishments and strategic activities with handlers based in Pakistan. The police said they had recovered two CCTV cameras, a Wi-Fi router, a power adapter and a 64-GB memory card.

Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said the accused was produced before a court, which granted his six-day police remand. In-depth interrogation is currently underway to ascertain the full extent of sensitive information transmitted to date and any upcoming plans.

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DCP (Crime) Harpal Singh said Rashpal had been in touch with ISI handlers through various online platforms. He frequently interacted with the handlers. “He received about Rs 3 lakh in the recent past from the ISI through a hawala racket. Some hawala operators are also under scanner,” the DCP added.

The DCP said investigators were examining the possibility that similar espionage operations may have been active in other parts of Punjab, with operatives allegedly being offered money in exchange for live surveillance feeds from areas near security establishments and other sensitive locations.

The Ludhiana police have also been surveying the surroundings of sensitive locations in the town to check if CCTV cameras were installed at the behest of ISI.

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