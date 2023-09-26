AFT’s Chandigarh Bench head shifted

Chandigarh, September 25
Justice Dharam Chand Chaudhary, senior-most Judicial Member-cum-Head of Department of the Chandigarh Bench of the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT), has been transferred to the Kolkata Bench with immediate effect.
Justice Chaudhary, who was the Acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court before being appointed to the tribunal, had joined the Chandigarh Bench in September 2021.
According to orders issued by the AFT Chairperson today, the transfer is ‘for administrative reasons in public interest’, sources privy to the development said. But the AFT Chandigarh Bench Bar Association has called it a direct assault on judiciary independence.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Air Force inducts first C-295 aircraft
56 medium-lift planes on procurement list | To boost tactica...
Experts review joint war doctrine
Brainstorm gaps in execution of operations
Ties important, but India must join Nijjar probe, says Canada
Voices concern over visa suspension