AFT’s Chandigarh Bench head shifted

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 25

Justice Dharam Chand Chaudhary, senior-most Judicial Member-cum-Head of Department of the Chandigarh Bench of the Armed Forces Tribunal (AFT), has been transferred to the Kolkata Bench with immediate effect.

Justice Chaudhary, who was the Acting Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court before being appointed to the tribunal, had joined the Chandigarh Bench in September 2021.

According to orders issued by the AFT Chairperson today, the transfer is ‘for administrative reasons in public interest’, sources privy to the development said. But the AFT Chandigarh Bench Bar Association has called it a direct assault on judiciary independence.