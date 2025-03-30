DT
PT
Home / Punjab / AG expresses disinclination to continue

AG expresses disinclination to continue

article_Author
Saurabh Malik
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:00 AM Mar 30, 2025 IST
Punjab Advocate-General Gurminder Singh. File
The Punjab Advocate-General’s office appears to be heading for a crisis, with Advocate-General (AG) Gurminder Singh reportedly expressing reluctance to continue in the post. Nearly 18 months after assuming office, he is believed to have conveyed his disinclination to carry on. It is believed that his stand against continuing on the post may prompt the state government to explore alternatives.

Gurminder Singh, popularly known as Garry, was appointed in October 2023 following previous AG Vinod Ghai’s resignation.

One of the key reasons behind his apparent decision to step down is said to be internal issues within the AG office, including extension to law officers. Not all law officers have been granted extension, leading to dissatisfaction.

Additionally, the AAP government has been making changes in response to the party’s poor performance in Delhi, which may have further influenced the situation.

Gurminder Singh, 56, completed his LLB from Panjab University in 1989 and was designated senior advocate in 2014. He has been practising in various high courts, including those in Chandigarh, Delhi and Shimla, specialising in constitutional, commercial, arbitration, and criminal matters.

When contacted, Gurminder Singh said he was in the midst of something and not in a position to comment.

