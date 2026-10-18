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Home / Punjab / Ageing overhead tanks derail Ludhiana’s 24x7 water supply

Ageing overhead tanks derail Ludhiana’s 24x7 water supply

World Bank-funded project envisages 70 new reservoirs, reconstruction of 66 existing ones

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 09:12 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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Ludhiana’s ambitious 24x7 surface water supply project has suffered a setback, with a technical assessment by the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jalandhar, reportedly finding 19 existing overhead water storage reservoirs unfit for repair. The structures will have to be demolished and reconstructed, raising questions about infrastructure assessment and project planning more than two years into the World Bank-funded initiative.

The project envisages constructing 70 new overhead reservoirs and repairing 66 existing ones. However, the NIT assessment has ruled out repair of 19 of the old structures, necessitating fresh construction at the affected locations. These include Focal Point Phases 5, 6, 7 and 8, Focal Point opposite Phase 5, Urban Estate Phases 1 and 2, Phase 4-A Metro Road, BRS Nagar H-Block, Dholewal, Overlock Gali, Model Town Gali, Shakti Nagar, Jawahar Nagar, Sham Nagar, Kitchlu Nagar, Town Hall, Naulakha Garden and Daresi Ground.

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The findings have drawn attention to the execution of the project, particularly at locations where water distribution pipelines have already been laid despite the prospect of rebuilding the associated reservoirs. Demolition and reconstruction could require additional civil works, changes to construction schedules and closer coordination between reservoir construction and pipeline installation.

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The financial implications and potential impact on the project’s completion timeline remain unclear. The civic authorities will need to determine how the affected sites will be handled while ensuring that the wider distribution network does not face further delays.

The 24x7 initiative aims to shift Ludhiana towards a surface water-based supply system and provide round-the-clock drinking water to residents. The latest assessment raises questions about whether the structural condition of the existing reservoirs was adequately evaluated before rehabilitation was planned.

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Responding to the development, MC executive engineer, Gurpreet Singh said, “We have not accepted this report so far, we have asked the contractor to conduct another test and will take decision on this later on.”

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