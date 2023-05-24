Agencies give cold shoulder to farmers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 23

The state government has been asking farmers to diversify, but it has failed to come to their aid when they take the risk of sowing crops on which there is no MSP. Government agencies like Markfed, Punjab Agro Industries Corporation Limited and Punjab Mandi Board have left farmers to fend for themselves when it comes to purchasing chilli and capsicum.

The outcome is that farmers have been forced to plough their fields or throwing capsicum on the roads as it is fetching less than Rs 5 per kg. The situation is not much better even when it comes to green chillies. The reasons being cited behind the capsicum glut is the increase in the net sowing area and extended crop season in UP. “Normally, till March-end, we get supply from UP. And once their season ends, our crops starts reaching the market in beginning of April,” said Punjab’s Director Horticulture Shailender Kaur. However, this year the capsicum season got extended in UP and harvest continued to reach from there throughout April. This lead to glut and price crash.

“The government has started the process to bring capsicum under the Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana (BBY), which will procure capsicum on MSP in case the prices crash,” Shailender said .