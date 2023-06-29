Agent held on graft charge

Chandigarh, June 28
The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested a private agent — Gurcharanjeet Singh, alias Gopi — for accepting a bribe of Rs 500 for getting a heavy vehicle driving licence issued without the mandatory test.
Gopi runs a cafe near an automatic driving test track centre in Jalandhar. He has been arrested on the complaint of Daljit Singh of Bibri village.
