Agent held on graft charge

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 28

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested a private agent — Gurcharanjeet Singh, alias Gopi — for accepting a bribe of Rs 500 for getting a heavy vehicle driving licence issued without the mandatory test.

Gopi runs a cafe near an automatic driving test track centre in Jalandhar. He has been arrested on the complaint of Daljit Singh of Bibri village.