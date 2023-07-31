Punjab Agriculture Department aims to replant saplings on 2 lakh acres

Tribune News Service

Deepkamal Kaur

Jalandhar, July 30

Even as nearly 6.25 lakh acres across Punjab has suffered a crop loss due to recent floods, the Department of Agriculture is aiming to re-transplant paddy saplings on 2 lakh acres.

Officials have announced August 10 as the last date for re-transplantation for some quick-yielding varieties of PR-126 and 1509-Basmati. Director, Agriculture, Gurvinder Singh said paddy saplings were being readied for nearly 80,000 acres.

“We will provide 20 to 25-day-old saplings to farmers free of cost. When the floods had hit the state around July 9-10, we had asked the farmers to use any vacant land around them for readying the saplings. We provided them seeds and they volunteered for help. We have been liaisoning between the affected farmers and those readying the saplings through a control room set up in Chandigarh”, he said.

Agriculture officers in Jalandhar said these varieties would take just about 90-95 days for maturing and could be ready for harvest by November 8-10. “In Punjab, wheat sowing continues till mid-November. Soon after harvesting these varieties, the farmers will be in a position to sow wheat too. In Jalandhar, nearly 13,600 acres of paddy fields are learnt to have been hit by flood. The department is mulling to re-transplant paddy in nearly 9,200 acres.

Meanwhile, AAP leaders connected with farming are also pitching in with help. AAP Nakodar MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann said that she too had got the paddy saplings readied in her four acres, besides some panchayat land which she recently got vacated.

