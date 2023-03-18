Agri director gets extension

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh: The government has given six-month extension to the Director, Agriculture. Director, Agriculture, Gurwinder Singh retired on February 28. However, two weeks after his retirement, expunging its earlier orders of retirement, the government has given six-month extension to the Director. Reacting to the development, Congress MLA Sukhpal Khaira questioned the government, “Is there any dearth of competent officers in the department?” TNS

Bhola meets ailing mother

Muktsar: Former DSP Jagdish Bhola, who is convicted in a multi-crore drug case, on Friday came from the jail to meet his ailing mother at a private hospital in Gidderbaha. Bhola said he had demanded a three-month parole. “The court, however, allowed me to meet my mother for a few hours today. I have not done anything wrong. Even after the completion of my sentence, I will demand a CBI probe,” said Bhola. TNS

2 held with 90-kg poppy husk

Abohar: The police recovered 90-kg poppy husk from two cars on the NH-62 on Thursday night. A car having Haryana registration number, which was driven by Bhupinder Singh of Patiala, was escorting another vehicle with a Punjab registration number and driven by Gulzar Khan. Poppy husk was recovered from the car driven by Khan. OC

Four arrested with narcotics

Abohar: The police have recovered 45-kg poppy husk from a car bearing registration number DL 7CG 2775 near Pucca Bhadwan village. Four car occupants Ranjit Singh Jandwala of Malout, Bhinda Singh Karne Wala of Malout, Gurpreet Singh Lilanwali and Mohinder Kumar Nayak Seetsar were arrested by the police and a case under the NDPS Act was registered against them. OC

Three drug suppliers held

Muktsar: The police on Friday arrested three persons and recovered 5-gm of heroin, Rs 23.10 lakh drug money, one illegal 12 bore gun, four live cartridges, one jeep, one car and four cell phones from them. Muktsar SSP Harmanbir Singh Gill said the police arrested Sunil Kumar with 5-gm heroin. During questioning he revealed the names of Makhan Singh and Chamkaur Singh.