Agri, health, education priority; Punjab FM presents Rs 1.96 lakh crore Budget

No new tax imposed; Rs 98,852 cr revenue target; estimated expenditure Rs 1.23 lakh cr | Debt to swell to Rs 3.47 lakh cr by March 2024, up from Rs 3.12 lakh cr this fiscal | No mention of Rs 1,000 monthly honorarium for women, Opposition stages walkout



Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, March 10

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema today presented a Rs 1.96 lakh crore Budget for the financial year 2023-24 with focus mainly on agriculture, health, education and job generation.

Speaking in the Vidhan Sabha, Cheema said the total Budget size had been increased by 20 per cent to Rs 1,96,462.28 crore compared to the previous year’s Rs 1,55,859.78 crore. Though no new tax has been imposed, the state government is targeting revenue receipts of Rs 98,852.13 crore even as the estimated expenditure is Rs 1,23,440 crore.

Harpal Cheema, Finance Minister

Cheema announced a crop insurance scheme, market price risk mitigation scheme for horticulture crops and setting up of five horticulture estates. To increase Punjab’s green cover, there is a plan to establish micro and mini forests. Multi-purpose sports arenas are to come up at the district and sub-division levels.

As many as 142 new Aam Aadmi Clinics are in the pipeline to give a fillip to the health sector. ‘Schools of Eminence’ have been planned in each of the 117 Assembly constituencies while two new medical and 11 other colleges have been proposed.

“There is a revenue deficit of Rs 24,588.78 crore, but we have not imposed any new tax. We propose to widen the tax net and plug loopholes in collection to mop up additional revenue. The Tax Intelligence Unit is being strengthened for better compliance. The SGST collections will increase, so will excise duty and stamp duty collections to help us increase our revenue receipts by Rs 5,288.92 crore compared to the current financial year,” said the Finance Minister, who presented a paperless Budget.

He said within a year of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government assuming charge, Punjab’s revenue receipts had increased by almost 20 per cent to Rs 15,394.90 crore, and that they had swapped several high interest loans with low interest ones.

The Opposition Congress, however, wasn’t enthused. Its MLAs walked out of the House while the Budget was being presented as their point of order (on Rs 1,000 monthly honorarium for women) was not taken up.

To check tax evasion by traders and to mop up additional GST revenue, Cheema announced a scheme, “Bill Leyao Inam Pao”. Customers will have to submit their bills for consumer durables and all GST covered items to the Taxation Department, which will organise a monthly draw and give away prizes. This will help the government get exact details of GST charged and how much of it was actually deposited.

The AAP government has reserved the largest chunk of outlay for social services (general education, housing, medical, public health, etc) at Rs 20,717.17 crore, followed by agriculture (Rs 2,572.54 crore), rural development (Rs 2,361.32 crore) and transport (Rs 2,259.41 crore). However, a major portion of the allocation would go towards payment of salaries (Rs 34,620.26 crore) and pensions (Rs 18,000 crore). This is 53% of the state’s total revenue receipts for the next fiscal.

Other than this, Rs 38,626 crore would go towards servicing of the state’s burgeoning public debt, which is set to swell to Rs 3,47,542.39 crore by March 2024. By the end of this fiscal, the state’s debt will be Rs 3,12,758.24 crore, which shows that the AAP borrowed Rs 30,986 crore in its first year in office. In the next fiscal, the state will be borrowing Rs 34,784 crore, indicating the state’s debt servicing would be higher than what the state would borrow in 2023-24.

Though the Treasury benches hailed the 300 units of free power to domestic consumers started by their government, the power subsidy has swelled to Rs 20,243.76 crore. This includes subsidy for domestic consumers at Rs 7,780 crore, agriculture pumpset consumers at Rs 9,331 crore and Rs 2,700 crore for industrial consumers. The government has also decided to carry the “legacy baggage” of free travel to women in state-owned buses and Rs 497 crore has been set aside for this.

Cheema said his government had this year paid back Rs 15,946 crore as principal and Rs 20,100 crore as interest on loans taken by previous governments. “In the next financial year, we will have to repay Rs 38,626 crore as principal and interest. Still, we have managed to create a huge corpus of Rs 3,000 crore in sinking fund to pay off debts or for emergency use,” he added.

117 ‘Schools of Eminence’

One school in each Assembly seat to be upgraded to ‘School of Eminence’ I Pilot project underway in four schools of Amritsar district

New Aam Aadmi Clinics

142 new Aam Aadmi Clinics, part of AAP govt’s flagship programme, to be set up across Punjab

Price risk mitigation plan

5 horticulture estates I Schemes for crop insurance & market price risk mitigation for horticulture crops

Allocation

Rs 20,717.17 cr Social services

Rs 2,572.54 cr Agriculture

Rs 2,361.32 cr Rural development

Rs 2,259.41 cr Transport

Counter-intelligence

wing to be fortified

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

