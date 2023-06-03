Agri projects worth Rs 3K cr launched under AIF plan

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 2

The Department of Horticulture organised the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) conclave at MGSIPA, Sector 26, Chandigarh, to share the progress made by the state during the last financial year (2022-23). It also aims at recognising the contributions made by the government as well as private sector stakeholders for promotion of the AIF scheme in the state.

Minister for Horticulture Chetan Singh Jouramajra said Punjab has made progress under the scheme. Investments amounting to over Rs 2,877 crore have been attracted for 3,480 projects during the last financial year, while loans aggregating to Rs 720 crore have already been sanctioned, out of which Rs 591 crore in loans has been disbursed by various lending institutions.

According to recent figures, more than 5,500 applications from Punjab were uploaded on the AIF portal and investments amounting to Rs 3,300 crore have been attracted.