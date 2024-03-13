Punjab Agricultural University to honour Jalandhar farmer posthumously

Ludhiana, March 12
For the first time, the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has decided to reward a farmer posthumously at a kisan mela. Gulzar Singh of village Beas, district Jalandhar, will be awarded ‘CRI Pump Award’ posthumously for adopting water management techniques and contributing to water conservation.
Gulzar Singh, who cultivated various crops on 161 acres of land including 11 acres of owned and 150 acres on lease, had laid down underground water pipes for direct seeding of rice. He also harvested rainwater through recharge well, for which he had constructed shed on 2 acres and conserved 40 lakh litres of water every year.
To meet the domestic requirements, he sowed oilseeds and pulses as well as made judicious use of water for irrigation. Holding vast agricultural experience of 40 years, this farmer always sought technical guidance from Farm Advisory Service Centre.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Chief Minister Nayab Saini moves resolution in Haryana Assembly seeking trust vote
First of all, obituary references are taken up
If prevented from moving to Delhi for Thursday’s mahapanchayat, farmers to resort to sit-ins, 'rail roko' protests
To hold a press conference at the Shambhu border at 3 pm on ...
Punjab Congress leader Preneet Kaur to join BJP on Thursday
Curtains on the Congress career of 4-term Patiala MP
CAA implementation ahead of Lok Sabha polls ‘dirty vote bank politics’ of BJP: Arvind Kejriwal
With this law, the BJP-led government at the Centre has open...
Supreme Court to hear on Friday petitions challenging new law on appointment of CEC, ECs
A Bench led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna has on February 13 issu...