Punjab Agricultural University to honour Jalandhar farmer posthumously

Ludhiana, March 12

For the first time, the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has decided to reward a farmer posthumously at a kisan mela. Gulzar Singh of village Beas, district Jalandhar, will be awarded ‘CRI Pump Award’ posthumously for adopting water management techniques and contributing to water conservation.

Gulzar Singh, who cultivated various crops on 161 acres of land including 11 acres of owned and 150 acres on lease, had laid down underground water pipes for direct seeding of rice. He also harvested rainwater through recharge well, for which he had constructed shed on 2 acres and conserved 40 lakh litres of water every year.

To meet the domestic requirements, he sowed oilseeds and pulses as well as made judicious use of water for irrigation. Holding vast agricultural experience of 40 years, this farmer always sought technical guidance from Farm Advisory Service Centre.

