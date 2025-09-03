Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will visit flood-affected areas of Punjab on Thursday to take stock of the damage and assess the needs of affected farmers.

Chouhan confirmed his visit on Wednesday, stating he would be in Punjab on September 4.

Earlier in the day, the minister spoke to Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to understand the scale of the devastation caused by heavy rain.

“Today, I discussed the flood situation arising due to heavy rainfall in Punjab with the Governor of Punjab, Chief Minister, and Agriculture Minister and obtained detailed information.

“I will reach Punjab tomorrow morning and meet my brothers and sisters in the flood-affected areas. In this hour of crisis, the Central Government stands firmly with the brothers and sisters of Punjab and will provide all possible assistance,” Chouhan said.

Punjab is currently witnessing its worst floods since 1988.