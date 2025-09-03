DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / Union minister Shivraj Chouhan to visit flood-hit Punjab on Sept 4

Union minister Shivraj Chouhan to visit flood-hit Punjab on Sept 4

Speaks to Punjab Governor Kataria and CM Bhagwant Mann; assures Centre’s support
article_Author
Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:13 PM Sep 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Flooded houses at a Nakodar village in Jalandhar, September 2, 2025. Tribune photo: Sarabjit Singh
Advertisement

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will visit flood-affected areas of Punjab on Thursday to take stock of the damage and assess the needs of affected farmers.

Advertisement

Chouhan confirmed his visit on Wednesday, stating he would be in Punjab on September 4.

Earlier in the day, the minister spoke to Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to understand the scale of the devastation caused by heavy rain.

Advertisement

“Today, I discussed the flood situation arising due to heavy rainfall in Punjab with the Governor of Punjab, Chief Minister, and Agriculture Minister and obtained detailed information.

“I will reach Punjab tomorrow morning and meet my brothers and sisters in the flood-affected areas. In this hour of crisis, the Central Government stands firmly with the brothers and sisters of Punjab and will provide all possible assistance,” Chouhan said.

Advertisement

Punjab is currently witnessing its worst floods since 1988.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts