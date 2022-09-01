Agro-economist Sukhpal Singh among nine appointed chairmen of various boards, corporations

Chandigarh, September 1
The Punjab government on Thursday appointed nine more chairmen of boards and corporations.
Eminent agro-economist, Dr Sukhpal Singh, who has done tremendous work on tracking farmer indebtedness and suicides, made chairman of Punjab State Farmers Commission.
As many as 14 leaders were appointed as chairmen to various boards and corporations on Wednesday.
Here is the full list:
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sri Murugha Mutt pontiff arrested for sexually assaulting 2 minor girls in Karnataka
FIR under POCSO Act has been registered against pontiff of i...
Video of AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur being slapped by husband goes viral; women panel to take suo moto notice
Questions raised over the timing of the release of July 10 v...
Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Sachin Thapan Bishnoi and Anmol Bishnoi detained in Azerbaijan and Kenya: MEA
‘Up to police to make fool-proof case for extradition of the...
SC seeks details of FIRs filed against gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
‘He (Bishnoi) is supposed to face the consequences if he has...
First indigenous cervical cancer shot unveiled; experts call for administering it to boys too
MoS Science and Technology Jitendra Singh says the governmen...