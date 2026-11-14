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Home / Punjab / Ahead of 2027 polls, Punjab launches quiz for youth with Rs 1-crore top prize

Ahead of 2027 polls, Punjab launches quiz for youth with Rs 1-crore top prize

CM Bhagwant Mann launches portal for the initiative, designed on the lines of the popular television quiz show "Kaun Banega Crorepati"

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Ruchika Khanna
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:06 PM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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CM Bhagwant Mann sharing details about the ‘Punjab Da Crorepati’ quiz. Videograb from CM Mann’s X account
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With the 2027 Assembly elections approaching, the Punjab Government on Saturday launched ‘Punjab Da Crorepati’, a quiz-based competition aimed at engaging young people and testing their knowledge of the state’s history, culture, geography and governance.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann launched the portal for the initiative, designed on the lines of the popular television quiz show "Kaun Banega Crorepati". The online competition will have 11 rounds, with the first nine to be conducted online and the final two held physically for participants who qualify.

The initiative open to those aged between 15 and 30 years, comes months ahead of the Assembly elections and provides the AAP government an opportunity to engage with young people, including first-time voters. By focusing on Punjab’s history, culture and geography, the programme also seeks to promote awareness of the state's heritage and identity.

According to the Chief Minister, a bank of 50,000 questions has been prepared and uploaded on the portal. Each question will have four options, and participants will have to clear successive levels to move ahead in the competition.

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“As you move up the ladder, the competition will get tough. But let me reassure you that the questions are similar to those asked in different recruitment examinations in the state,” Mann said.

He said the initiative had three objectives — enabling students to earn money, enhancing their knowledge and helping them prepare for competitive examinations.

The top 10,000 participants will receive rewards, with the winner getting Rs 1 crore and four runners-up receiving Rs 10 lakh each, CM Mann said.

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Mann urged parents and teachers in schools and colleges to encourage young people to register for the competition. He said it was intended to promote healthy competition among the youth and would be conducted in a transparent manner.

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